MAKING ENDS MEET: Back-to-school shopping deals

By Biskie Duncan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Whether you’re looking to donate to a local school supply drive or purchase materials for your own kids, chances are you’re wondering who has the best bargains. KSLA’s Biskie Duncan dig some digging and found out.

School supply shopping is in full swing, and parents are feeling the pinch. Here are some deals to help you make ends meet and get ready for going back to school on a budget.

TARGET

Target has select supplies for 50 cents or less. Folders, notebooks, markers, colored pencils, and erasers are all 50 cents, and you can even scoop up glue sticks or 8 packs of crayons for 25 cents each!

SAM’S CLUB

Sam’s Club has supplies for under $15, including a back-to-school supply kit with glue, Sharpies, highlighters, pencils, pens, and erasers for about $13 bucks.

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar general has plenty of dollar deals on school supplies, with items like scissors, pencils, papers, and folders.

WALMART

Walmart also has other school items on sale, like backpacks starting at $6 and earbuds with a microphone for less than $15.

Be sure to look for back-to-school discounts on tech as well. Laptops, tablets, and even Microsoft 365 are typically discounted this time of year.

La. celebrates teacher, principal of the year during annual gala