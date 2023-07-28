Heat building through the weekend and into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Today will be much the same as the past several with highs in the very upper-90s and the possibility of a few spots hitting the triple-digits. Sunshine will dominate the sky all day with a couple of passing clouds.

The weekend will see temperatures inch up just slightly into the low 100s in most areas. Sunny and dry conditions will prevail with little to no chance of seeing rain.

The heat will hang on throughout next week. Sunny and mainly dry days will continue with afternoon temperatures in the low 100s and morning lows close to 80. The humidity may creep up just enough for the heat index to exceed 105 at times which would warrant some heat advisories being issued for the area again.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

