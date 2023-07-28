Detectives in Natchitoches Parish searching for armed robbery, shooting suspect

CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) - Deputies in Natchitoches Parish are looking for a man who should be considered armed and dangerous they say.

Jamail Demond Stelly, 19, of Campti, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery, reports the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Stelly is 5′ 9″ tall, weighs about 140 lbs, and has brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is in the 100 block of Bass Street in Campti.

Stelly also has ties to the Shreveport area, detectives say.

Stelly is accused in an armed robbery and shooting that happened on Burl Pickett Road in Campti back on May 10. During the incident, one person was seriously injured, but is recovering.

Officials say anyone who sees Stelly should not approach him; he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with info on his whereabouts should call NPSO at 318-352-6432 or 318-357-7851.

