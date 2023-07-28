Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Detectives in Natchitoches Parish searching for armed robbery, shooting suspect

Suspect has ties to Campti and Shreveport
Jamail Demond Stelly, 19
Jamail Demond Stelly, 19(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) - Deputies in Natchitoches Parish are looking for a man who should be considered armed and dangerous they say.

Jamail Demond Stelly, 19, of Campti, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery, reports the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Stelly is 5′ 9″ tall, weighs about 140 lbs, and has brown eyes and black hair. His last known address is in the 100 block of Bass Street in Campti.

Stelly also has ties to the Shreveport area, detectives say.

Stelly is accused in an armed robbery and shooting that happened on Burl Pickett Road in Campti back on May 10. During the incident, one person was seriously injured, but is recovering.

Officials say anyone who sees Stelly should not approach him; he’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with info on his whereabouts should call NPSO at 318-352-6432 or 318-357-7851.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Man arrested for two counts of domestic abuse.
Man arrested after leading Texarkana Texas PD, Ark. State Police on chase
Jeffrey J. Smith
1 person fatally shot in Allendale neighborhood; arrest made
Special ticket price available in honor of 3 decades of Snoop Dogg’s music
Special ticket price available in honor of 3 decades of Snoop Dogg’s music

Latest News

Cyber security has been a major concern for Louisiana, especially after June’s Office of Motor...
LSUS offering cybersecurity training
School zone speeding tickets could fund public safety.
GETTING ANSWERS: Where are the funds from school zone tickets actually going?
Man arrested in Alston Street slaying
CPSO confirms shooting on Ridgeway Avenue to be fatal
2 arrested in shooting outside Shreveport store