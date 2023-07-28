Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

CPSO investigating shooting on Ridgeway Avenue

Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early in the morning, Caddo Sheriff deputies are investigating the scene of a shooting near Cross Lake.

On July 28, at 5 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Ridgway Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood.

CPSO says that one person has been shot.

Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.(ksla)
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.
Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview.(ksla)

According to 911 records, 22 units responded to the incident.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department of Veteran Affairs is offering significant incentives for people to come get a...
VA offers up to $100K to new employees in hiring push
Man arrested for two counts of domestic abuse.
Man arrested after leading Texarkana Texas PD, Ark. State Police on chase
Special ticket price available in honor of 3 decades of Snoop Dogg’s music
Special ticket price available in honor of 3 decades of Snoop Dogg’s music
Goderick McDaniels and his mother, Trajuana Pennywell
Shreveport family dealing with son’s shocking leukemia diagnosis

Latest News

Cyber security has been a major concern for Louisiana, especially after June’s Office of Motor...
LSUS offering cybersecurity training
School zone speeding tickets could fund public safety.
GETTING ANSWERS: Where are the funds from school zone tickets actually going?
Shreve Memorial Library accepting donations for United Way’s Fill the Bus
United Way’s Fill the Bus is back & needs your help
Man fatally shot in Allendale neighborhood
Man fatally shot in Allendale neighborhood