CPSO investigating shooting on Ridgeway Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early in the morning, Caddo Sheriff deputies are investigating the scene of a shooting near Cross Lake.

On July 28, at 5 a.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Ridgway Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood.

CPSO says that one person has been shot.

Shooting on Ridgeway Avenue in Lakeview. (ksla)

According to 911 records, 22 units responded to the incident.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

