Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler introduces term limits ordinance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After nearly 3k signatures were signed on a petition, Bossier City Mayor Chandler is pushing for a term limits ordinance.

On July 28, the office of Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler announced the office’s submittal of a term limit ordinance to the clerk of the city council.

“I have always supported term limits and believe they help foster good government. But, this is not about me. This is about the 2,977 citizens who signed their names to a petition,” stated Mayor Chandler. “The citizens have taken the path outlined in the City’s Charter to create a change they, along with many others, believe in. I want them to know that I hear their voices and they matter to me. I want to see their desire for term limits on the ballot in November so citizens can vote on this important issue.”

Mayor Chandler says that there has never been a successful petition to call for a charter amendment in Bossier City’s history. The city attorney has taken steps to seek guidance from outside expert counsel to ensure the process goes smoothly.

Despite still waiting for legal questions to be answered, Mayor Chandler still plans for the term limits to be on the Nov. 18 ballot.

“However, as Mayor, I have an obligation to the citizens to take any and all steps to move this forward, even while legal questions are being researched,” says Mayor Chandler. “I am committed to the citizens of Bossier City and I will do everything I can to make sure term limits are on the ballot on November 18, 2023.”

Full statement:

