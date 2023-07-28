AT&T announces expanded internet services, donates schools supplies and $15K to BPCC

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - AT&T hosted three events in Shreveport and Bossier City to celebrate its expanded fiber internet service as well as to give back to the community.

EVENT ONE: FIBER INTERNET RIBBON CUTTING - 9 a.m.

The event was held Thursday, July 27 at Forest Hill Elementary School, located at 2005 Francais Drive in Shreveport.

AT&T and community leaders had a ribbon cutting ceremony at Forest Hill Elementary School. The expansion will serve hundreds more residential and small business locations in the area.

EVENT TWO: LAPTOP / BACKPACK GIVEAWAY – 10:15 a.m.

The event was held Thursday, July 27 at the Martin Luther King Community Development Center, located at 2937 Dr Martin Luther King Drive in Shreveport.

AT&T and the MLK Community Development Corporation gave away laptops, computers and backpacks filled with school supplies.

EVENT THREE: CONTRIBUTION TO BOSSIER PARISH COMMUNITY COLLEGE (BPCC) – 2 p.m.

The event was held Thursday, July 27 at Bossier Parish Community College in Building A - Room 230.

AT&T donated $15,000 to BPCC to support the college’s Certified Fiber Optics programs.

