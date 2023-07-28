Getting Answers
AT&T announces expanded internet services, donates schools supplies and $15K to BPCC

By Michael Barnes
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - AT&T hosted three events in Shreveport and Bossier City to celebrate its expanded fiber internet service as well as to give back to the community.

  • EVENT ONE:  FIBER INTERNET RIBBON CUTTING - 9 a.m.

The event was held Thursday, July 27 at Forest Hill Elementary School, located at 2005 Francais Drive in Shreveport.

AT&T and community leaders had a ribbon cutting ceremony at Forest Hill Elementary School. The expansion will serve hundreds more residential and small business locations in the area.

  • EVENT TWO:  LAPTOP / BACKPACK GIVEAWAY – 10:15 a.m.

The event was held Thursday, July 27 at the Martin Luther King Community Development Center, located at 2937 Dr Martin Luther King Drive in Shreveport.

AT&T and the MLK Community Development Corporation gave away laptops, computers and backpacks filled with school supplies.

  • EVENT THREE:  CONTRIBUTION TO BOSSIER PARISH COMMUNITY COLLEGE (BPCC) – 2 p.m.

The event was held Thursday, July 27 at Bossier Parish Community College in Building A - Room 230.

AT&T donated $15,000 to BPCC to support the college’s Certified Fiber Optics programs.

