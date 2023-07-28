3 teens arrested on stolen weapon charges in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple arrests have been made and a gun has been taken off the streets of the Cedar Grove neighborhood, the Shreveport Police Department reports.

Police say patrol officers assigned to the neighborhood were “instrumental” in recovering a stolen handgun and arresting multiple people after police got many complaints from residents about a home in the 800 block of Huntington Lane. Back in early July, officers recovered a stolen car that is believed to have been used in a homicide at that location.

Day later, officers spoke with a 17-year-old at the house in question and seized an AR pistol from him. He was later released, and arrested again. Officers say there were “few” adults at the home, and the ones who were there appeared to be “very young.” That’s when the Violent Crimes Abatement Team began an investigation.

On July 26, officers pulled over a vehicle seen leaving the home on Huntington. One person reportedly tried to run away and was caught not long after. A stolen 9 mm handgun with a high capacity magazine was found in the car, and officers arrested the following people:

Jashawn Hill, 18

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Resisting an officer

Probation violation (aggravated assault with a deadly weapon)

Jyrece King, 19

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Probation violation (aggravated assault with a deadly weapon)

Reginald Harvey, 19

Possession of a stolen firearm

Two juvenile females were released to their parents, police say.

“This is an example of what proactive policing, citizen involvement, and investigative follow-up can and does accomplish every day here in Shreveport,” said Chief Wayne Smith.

