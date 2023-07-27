United Way of Greater Texarkana supporting schools with ‘Stuff the Bus and More’ campaign

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Workers with the Texarkana Resource Center are putting together backpacks for students for the United Way of Greater Texarkana. The resource center is one of more than 30 agencies supported by the local United Way chapter.

In 2022, around 2,100 backpacks were distributed to 17 area school districts. United Way leaders say the number will decrease this year, but the support to schools will be greater than ever.

“This year, it will be Stuff the Bus and More,” said Mark Bledsoe, executive director of the United Way of Greater Texarkana. “There has been a little bit of duplication of services with some of the churches, with some of the backpacks, so we wanted to make sure more people are impacted this year.”

Bledsoe says instead of increasing the number of backpacks they will give away, they will instead award checks to different schools to help fund programs like Texas Middle School’s “Care Closet.”

“There is very little to no funding for these schools to supply their care closets. It’s just not out there, so a lot of these care closets are funded from donations from the community or out of teachers’ or administrators’ pockets,” said Jennifer Lewis with United Way.

This year marks 100 years of service for the United Way of Greater Texarkana. Officials say the “Stuff the Bus and More” campaign is driving the organization in the right direction for another 100 years.

“And one of the things we plan on doing is being a little bit proactive for the future and long-term solutions. That is what it is about. Education is the key and this program hits the heart of that,” Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe says they’re still accepting donations to fund the “Stuff The Bus and More” campaign.

