Tri-regional Back to School Health & Wellness Expo to kick off school year

Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana Department of Health(Source: KALB)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A health & wellness expo is being held ahead of the start of the school year.

On July 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., North and Central Louisiana’s regional Office of Public Health will be holding a Tri-regional Back to School Health & Wellness Expo. The family-friendly event will happen at The Abundant Life Church, 618 Ben Drive, Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Activities:

  • COVID-19 vaccine information
  • Car seat safety checks
  • Information about OPH its parish health units and services
  • Community members are invited to meet regional OPH leadership and staff
  • Other health providers will be available to talk about their services

This event is free to attend.

For more information, contact Region 8 Health Disparities Social Worker Shirah Tolliver at shirah.tolliver@la.gov.

