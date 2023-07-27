Tri-regional Back to School Health & Wellness Expo to kick off school year

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A health & wellness expo is being held ahead of the start of the school year.

On July 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., North and Central Louisiana’s regional Office of Public Health will be holding a Tri-regional Back to School Health & Wellness Expo. The family-friendly event will happen at The Abundant Life Church, 618 Ben Drive, Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Activities:

COVID-19 vaccine information

Car seat safety checks

Information about OPH its parish health units and services

Community members are invited to meet regional OPH leadership and staff

Other health providers will be available to talk about their services

This event is free to attend.

For more information, contact Region 8 Health Disparities Social Worker Shirah Tolliver at shirah.tolliver@la.gov.

