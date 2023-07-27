Tri-regional Back to School Health & Wellness Expo to kick off school year
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A health & wellness expo is being held ahead of the start of the school year.
On July 29, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., North and Central Louisiana’s regional Office of Public Health will be holding a Tri-regional Back to School Health & Wellness Expo. The family-friendly event will happen at The Abundant Life Church, 618 Ben Drive, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Activities:
- COVID-19 vaccine information
- Car seat safety checks
- Information about OPH its parish health units and services
- Community members are invited to meet regional OPH leadership and staff
- Other health providers will be available to talk about their services
This event is free to attend.
For more information, contact Region 8 Health Disparities Social Worker Shirah Tolliver at shirah.tolliver@la.gov.
