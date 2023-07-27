Getting Answers
Texarkana, Texas PD makes arrest in 2018 cold case murder

Darren King, 28
Darren King, 28(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has made an arrest in a cold case from 2018.

Police say Detective Thomas Shaddix took personal interest in the 2018 murder of John Neal, 19, and had been working on it for about a year in his spare time between other assigned cases. Eventually, he found evidence that pointed him in the direction of suspect, Darren King, 28.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE MURDER]

Back on March 18, 2018, police say Neal’s body was found in a car on the side of the road in the 4200 block of Findley Street. He had been shot several times, and the car had been set on fire. Neal’s family had reported him missing the day before when he’d left to meet someone and never came home.

King was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail on a bond of $1 million.

