Stuck in a rut: Sunny, hot and dry for the foreseeable future

By Matt Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - I’ll be honest, there’s not much to talk about in this forecast. It looks sunny, hot and dry for at least the next 7 to 10 days as a huge ridge of high pressure dominates the weather across the southern half of the U.S.

For today, we are starting out very warm again this morning with temperatures already in the low 80s as you head off to work. Looking ahead to the afternoon, it’s more of the same with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 90s for most areas and a few spots once again hitting that century mark. The good news is that humidity levels will stay on the lower side so our heat index won’t be a huge factor today.

As we head into the weekend, the center of the large high pressure system mentioned earlier will drift closer to the ArKLaTex and this will add another degree or two to our highs with widespread triple digits looking likely. It also looks sunny and dry all weekend with humidity levels slowly inching up each day.

Looking ahead to next week, it continues to look very hot and dry. This will likely be the peak of our heatwave with highs each day ranging from 100 to 105 and overnight lows remaining in the upper 70s.

Long rang forecast charts indicate that we could see some better rain chances by next weekend but this is still a long way out and could very well trend drier. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

