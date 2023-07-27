Getting Answers
Special ticket price available in honor of 3 decades of Snoop Dogg’s music(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An icon is coming to the Brookshire Grocery Arena: Snoop Dogg!

Accompanying the living legend are the Ying Yang Twins, Nelly and Louisiana native Justin Champagne. In honor of the “30 Years of Doggystyle Tour,” the arena is offering $30 tickets for a limited time.

The special tickets go on sale on July 27 and will be available until they run out.

You can get your tickets here, or by visiting the box office on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

