Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport city leaders plan to turn some speed camera revenue into funds for public safety

We’re Getting Answers on where school zone camera fines actually are going
By Tamer Knight
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of you have complained about getting tickets inside school zones in Shreveport.

Now that money may go toward helping the city fight crime.

Shreveport City Council members have proposed an ordinance that would funnel 40% of the school zone fines back into public safety. Arceneaux said approximately $750,000 will be used for public safety funds.

“The use of these dollars are for public safety, purchasing of safety equipment, i.e., cameras and any other safety tools needed for the protection of our citizens, and the support for law enforcement,” Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said.

The mayor believes implementing security cameras throughout the city works.

“We have the after-effect ability to look at that,” Arceneaux explained. “The second is that when people know they are on camera, we hope that they would decide not to commit crimes in the first place.”

The mayor said the school zone cameras will be used again this academic year.

“I know that they’ve have gotten a lot of signs published to warn people, ‘Hey, school zone is in effect again; you need to pay attention to this.’ And I do think that the compliance will increase over time.”

And with that, the mayor said, revenue from the cameras should decrease over time if the cameras do their job.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Shreveport School Zone cameras have been a hot topic of discussion since they were implemented at the beginning of the school year.
Councilman proposes pause on zone cameras

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Knife wielding woman slashes tires, threatens to stab vehicle owner
Andrea Williams, DOB: 5/22/1979
Woman arrested for violent stabbing
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans,...
Donald Trump visits New Orleans before fundraiser in Metairie

Latest News

Snake pulled from toilet in Shreveport home
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a deadly shooting happened in the...
23-year-old arrested in connection to teen’s death in downtown BR
Big Girl Ball to be held July 29
Tina B to host ball July 29 for adults age 21+
LORI (Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants) is formally requesting an...
Area non-profit requests investigation into La. ICE centers