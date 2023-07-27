Shreveport city leaders plan to turn some speed camera revenue into funds for public safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of you have complained about getting tickets inside school zones in Shreveport.

Now that money may go toward helping the city fight crime.

Shreveport City Council members have proposed an ordinance that would funnel 40% of the school zone fines back into public safety. Arceneaux said approximately $750,000 will be used for public safety funds.

“The use of these dollars are for public safety, purchasing of safety equipment, i.e., cameras and any other safety tools needed for the protection of our citizens, and the support for law enforcement,” Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said.

The mayor believes implementing security cameras throughout the city works.

“We have the after-effect ability to look at that,” Arceneaux explained. “The second is that when people know they are on camera, we hope that they would decide not to commit crimes in the first place.”

The mayor said the school zone cameras will be used again this academic year.

“I know that they’ve have gotten a lot of signs published to warn people, ‘Hey, school zone is in effect again; you need to pay attention to this.’ And I do think that the compliance will increase over time.”

And with that, the mayor said, revenue from the cameras should decrease over time if the cameras do their job.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Shreveport School Zone cameras have been a hot topic of discussion since they were implemented at the beginning of the school year.

Councilman proposes pause on zone cameras

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.