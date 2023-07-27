Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Report: Charges possible in Carlee Russell disappearance hoax

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell(Family/Talitha Russell)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - According to reports, prosecutors from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Bessemer Division office have talked with police about possible charges against Carlee Russell. The 25-year-old Alabama woman recently admitted through her attorney that she lied about being kidnapped after she went missing for two days.

Reports suggest that Chief Assistant District Attorney Lane Tolbert has said prosecutors are seeking two misdemeanor charges against Russell—falsely reporting an incident and false reporting to law enforcement authorities. Those charges are punishable by up to a year behind bars. When reached for comment Thursday afternoon, Tolbert refused to confirm those charges to WAFB despite his comments to other media outlets.

“We are not confirming anything.  Sorry,” Tolbert responded via email. When asked to elaborate and after being provided with other articles where he is cited, Tolbert doubled down, saying he would not confirm anything.

Any potential charges against Russell would likely come from the Circuit Clerk of Jefferson County Bessemer Division’s office.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said Carlee Russell’s whereabouts during the 49 hours she was missing is still a mystery. Authorities also do not know what motivated her to lie to police about her alleged kidnapping.

The investigation into Carlee Russell’s case continues.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Shreveport woman finds python in toilet; Steve’s Snaketuary comes to the rescue
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Tony Thompson
Suspect arrested in connection to June shooting
The heat is not giving up anytime soon
Triple digit heat possible through the weekend

Latest News

Cyber security has been a major concern for Louisiana, especially after June’s Office of Motor...
LSUS offering cybersecurity training
School zone speeding tickets could fund public safety.
GETTING ANSWERS: Where are the funds from school zone tickets actually going?
Ted Boykin's family speaks out after his heat-related death
Woman hopes her brother’s heat-related death ignites change to help the homeless
Ballet
World-renowned ballerina welcomes aspiring dancers to Dance Art Academy for lessons
Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Smith County commissioner’s son at large after running out of Winona courtroom