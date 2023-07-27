Getting Answers
Possible ‘big cat’ spotted along busy East Texas road

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An alleged ‘big cat’ sighting was caught on camera Tuesday evening.

The animal was located along Highway 64 at the SRS Building Products store in Tyler, just near The Oil Palace.

Edith Martinez was leaving the Woodcrest Mobile Home Park when she saw something mysterious across the street.

“I don’t know if it jumped from bottom up or like it jumped from somewhere. And when it started getting up, I was like, that’s not a small cat. Plus, I can’t see from far away. So I was like, how can I see it if it would be just like a regular small cat.” said Martinez.

She immediately posted to social media, getting over 1,400 views. People commented saying ‘it’s a puma’ or ‘a lion’, or maybe even ‘a tiger’.

Mammal curator at the Caldwell Zoo, Scotty Stainback, weighed in on the sighting.

“With what’s in the video, it’s really hard to make any kind of determination of what it is. I don’t know enough about the video. I don’t know enough about how it was shot. The one thing that I can tell you for sure is that it is a cat. Now what kind of cat, I can’t tell.”

Stainback has heard reports of bobcats and pumas which he says are native to the East Texas area.

We also reached out to the SRS Building Products store where the cat was located. They said their surveillance cameras did not catch the animal. But they say it’s nothing more than just a house cat, assuming the cat was walking along the retaining wall right below the poster, making it looking larger than usual.

Martinez replied back, “Honestly, I thought it was, too. But then looking at the video, it’s weird. It was like, it was too big to be just a regular house cat.”

Martinez says this isn’t the first time she and her neighbors have seen such a sighting, saying bobcats, deer, or even coyotes constantly roam the area at night.

