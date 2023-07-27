Getting Answers
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years

A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly four years. (Source: KPHO)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a young girl has been located after going missing in 2019.

The Glendale Police Department reports that Alicia Navarro was reported as a missing person nearly four years ago at the age of 14.

On Wednesday, the department said the now-18-year-old girl has been found safe in Montana.

“Alicia Navarro has been located. She appears to be safe and healthy by all accounts,” said Jose Miguel Santiago, with the Glendale Police Department.

According to Santiago, Navarro was found in a very small town in Montana, about 40 miles south of the Canadian border.

In September 2019, the then-14-year-old Navarro wrote a note to her parents while they slept and left home.

Police said no one heard from her until this week when she reportedly walked into a Montana police station alone and identified herself.

Investigators are confident that the young girl is indeed Navarro.

“I ask patience, not only for us as law enforcement in this investigation, but for Alicia and for her family,” said Glendale Police Lt. Scott Waite. “We can only imagine what they are going through.”

Glendale police have not identified the specific town in Montana where the girl was found or if she was staying with anyone.

Officers said Navarro is not in any kind of trouble and she has been extremely cooperative.

Arizona authorities are investigating the developments in this case with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI.

