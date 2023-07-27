Ochsner LSUHS hosting Back to School Bash in early August

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is hosting its Back to School Bash in early August to help students and parents get ready for the new school year.

The event will be held at St. Mary Medical Center, located at 911 Margaret Pl., on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees will get free school supplies and a backpack, while supplies last.

Several local agencies will also be at the event to provide info and resources to families ahead of the new school year. Families will be able to learn about child seat safety checks, immunization records, stress relief, mental health for kids, and healthy snack ideas for after school with Ochsner LSUHS’s Kids in the Kitchen program. The Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center, Child First, Humana Health, and other organizations will also be there.

Parents must have a child present to receive supplies and a backpack. Email Bonnie Hughes at bonnie.hughes@ochsnerlsuhs.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.