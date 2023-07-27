Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Mooringsport hosting Air Balloon Festival July 29

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mooringsport’s Air Balloon Festival is a great activity for families, and it’s coming up soon.

The festival is Saturday, July 29 from 12 p.m. to sunset at 574 Greenwood Rd. in Mooringsport. Those who attend will be able to enjoy vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and live music.

Mooringsport's Air Balloon Festival is being held Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Mooringsport's Air Balloon Festival is being held Saturday, July 29, 2023.(Village of Mooringsport)

On Thursday, July 27, Mooringsport Mayor Pro Tem Tyler Gordon joined KSLA to preview the festival.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

