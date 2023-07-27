MIND MATTERS: Research shows an increase in gun deaths of teens by 50%

According to research, nearly half of US parents worry about their children getting shot.

Laura Baxter, Director of the Institute for Childhood Resilience at LSU Health Shreveport, says she is concerned for children that commit violence and those who are the victims of it.

“There are two groups of children that I have concerns about. Those who are at risk of perpetrating violence and those who are at risk, who are on the receiving end of violence, and both of them need the same thing,” Baxter said. “They need the reassurance and the involvement of safe, stable and nurturing adults in their lives. They need us to get out of our houses and interact with them and in safe and supportive ways.”

In addition to a recent surge in violence, counselors say parents need to be vigilant when looking for signs that their own child might be suffering with stress and anxiety because it can be difficult for them to process their feelings.

“They want to have the conversation. You know, what is happening [and] what is going on? People are asking, ‘why this city? Is there something about this city that is broken that needs to be fixed.’ People are talking about moving away,” Dr. Butler said. “They don’t want their kids hurt; they don’t want their families hurt. ‘Maybe if we just go to another place, and that may be the answer.’ When things like this start happening, people start pointing fingers. They are trying to figure out who is to blame.”

If you are wondering where to start, Butler and Baxter both say staying connected is the key.

“Situations like this can typically drive us into isolation where we don’t want to get out and maybe even talk to someone, and we kind of deal with things in our head,” Dr. Butler said. “But I think that it is important that we don’t let these incidents drive us away from each other.”

“The first response from anyone is to withdraw, to isolate and protect themselves in their homes,” Baxter said. “And in fact, it is the opposite of what we need to be doing because what people need in times of increased aggression is reassurance that there is a support system in place.”

