Man arrested after leading Texarkana Texas PD, Ark. State Police on chase

Man arrested for two counts of domestic abuse.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was arrested Wednesday night (July 26) following a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement from two agencies.

According to police, 31-year-old Darrell Hatchet stole the cab of a tractor trailer from the parking lot of a Texarkana, Texas hotel.

Texarkana Texas police then spotted the big truck and initiated the chase. When the driver made it to Stateline Avenue, other agencies joined in the pursuit, including the Arkansas State Police (ASP).

Officials with ASP said the chase went back and forth on Stateline Ave. as the driver alluded spike strips.

Hatchet finally stopped the truck in the middle of Stateline Ave. and tried to run away on foot, but APS managed to take him into custody.

Hatchet was taken to the Miller County Detention Center. He now faces charges of Felony Fleeing and Theft.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

