LSUS offers cybersecurity training in wake of Louisiana OMV data breach

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Cyber security has been a major concern for Louisiana.

If you have a Louisiana driver’s license, you may have been impacted by June’s Office of Motor Vehicles data breach.

In response, now LSU Shreveport is offering various cybersecurity programs to inform participants.

“The main thing to realize is that everybody can be vulnerable,” said Leigh Anne Chambers, interim executive director of enrollment management at LSUS.

The cybersecurity training is being offered outside of traditional college degree programs.

“We do offer, through continuing education and our good friends at Campus Federal, a cybersecurity course that’s not featured on how you can become a cybersecurity specialist, but how you yourself as an individual can become more cybersafe,” Chambers explained.

One cybersecurity student said he will take advantage of the training.

“Every opportunity I get to interact and get to learn a little more, I am going to join in to try and expend the knowledge I have already,” Derrick Smith Hunter said.

LSUS also recommends personally taking cybersecurity precautions to protect yourself.

“Making sure that you slow down when setting up those passwords, that you’re not using the same password for everything, that you’re varying those as much as possible and that you’re just making good decisions,” Chambers suggested.

Richard Watson, chairman of the computer sciences department, added, “Not only good passwords, but looking out for those spoof emails that are trying to steal your data.”

Keeping yourself cybersafe is something Chambers said you need to practice daily. “Just like you lock your door at night, you need to make sure you lock your online data.”

