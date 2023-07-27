Latino non-profit organization will open its doors for health fair in August
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - RASA (Resource Access Service Association), a nonprofit benefitting the Latino community, just opened its doors in the Highland Center and is getting ready to host a back-to-school health fair.
The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Highland Center, located at 520 Olive St. in Shreveport.
At the fair will be various health station, First-Aid kits, and backpacks full of school supplies for those who complete tasks at the health stations. Backpacks will be given out on a first come, first served basis; 150 will be available.
On Thursday, July 27, Gabriele Balderas, co-founder of RASA, joined KSLA to preview the health fair.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
