WATCH: Joe Burrow suffers calf injury; carted off field

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow was carted off the field at training camp today.

According to FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch, who was there, says Burrow rolled out to his right and grabbed his right calf.

Jeremy says it looked like a lower leg injury.

Head Coach Zac Taylor called it a “calf issue”.

It happened around 4 pm during training camp when the team was practicing 11 on 11 drills.

Here's our video of Joe Burrow injuring his right calf and being carted off at camp today. #Bengals @fox19



Zac Taylor is calling it a calf strain. pic.twitter.com/1iGFwgtRL7 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 27, 2023

Zac Taylor calls it a calf issue for Joe Burrow.



Here’s everything he said after practice. pic.twitter.com/mpSlkB1pgB — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 27, 2023

Jeremy says it was a non-contact injury and Burrow got up on his own power with a little bit of help.

The leg was wrapped when Burrow was carted off the field and taken to the Bengals locker room.

The second he went down Jeremy says there was an audible gasp from the fans at training camp.

The Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith spoke to Ja’Marr Chase.

Ja’Marr Chase said Joe Burrow “gave me the nod. I wasn’t really worried. I believe he’s alright.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) July 27, 2023

July 26, 2022: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow had an appendectomy.



July 27, 2023: Burrow carted off the practice field with what Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor called a calf injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2023

