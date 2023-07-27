Extended stretch of triple digit heat ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Late July and early August are on average the hottest time of the year in the ArkLaTex and we will be living up to that with a stretch of days through next week where temperatures are near to above 100 degrees. Little else is going on with rain chances staying slim to none for the near future which will lead to drought developing in parts of the area and worsening in others.

For the remainder of today expect sunny, hot and dry conditions. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to around 100 in most spots. The humidity isn’t stifling, but will be high enough to make it feel as hot as 105 in a few locations.

Skies will remain clear into tonight. Temperatures will cool down nicely again into the low to mid 70s by morning.

Friday will be a repeat of today with more sunshine, hot and dry conditions. Temperatures will heat back into the upper 90s to around 100 again.

The weekend will see temperatures inch up just slightly into the low 100s in most areas. Sunny and dry conditions will prevail with little to no chance of seeing rain.

The heat will hang on throughout next week. Sunny and mainly dry days will continue with afternoon temperatures in the low 100s and morning lows close to 80. The humidity may creep up just enough for the heat index to exceed 105 at times which would warrant some heat advisories being issued for the area again.

Stay cool and have a great rest of your Thursday!

