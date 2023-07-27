Getting Answers
Caddo Commission, local leaders host public safety meeting

At Government Plaza.
(Caddo Commission)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A meeting will be held to discuss several topics related to public safety, including recent storms.

On Wednesday, August 2, starting at 5:30 p.m., a public safety meeting will be held for Caddo Parish at the Government Plaza Chambers, 505 Travis Street.

The discussion in the meeting will involve the area’s recent storms, storm response, impacts on public health, and other relevant issues.

For additional information, contact Committee Chairman Ken Epperson Sr. at 318-773-2654.

