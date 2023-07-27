Caddo Commission, local leaders host public safety meeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A meeting will be held to discuss several topics related to public safety, including recent storms.

On Wednesday, August 2, starting at 5:30 p.m., a public safety meeting will be held for Caddo Parish at the Government Plaza Chambers, 505 Travis Street.

The discussion in the meeting will involve the area’s recent storms, storm response, impacts on public health, and other relevant issues.

For additional information, contact Committee Chairman Ken Epperson Sr. at 318-773-2654.

