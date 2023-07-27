Barbara Norton back-to-school shoe giveaway happening July 21

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Barbara Norton, founder of the African American Celebration Parade Committee, is hosting her annual back-to-school shoe giveaway.

The 19th annual giveaway will be held Saturday, July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Pines Road (6713 Pines Rd.) in Shreveport. Kids receiving shoes must be between the ages of 6 and 19.

Parents who need shoes for their kids can take advantage of the free shoe giveaway on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Barbara Norton)

Parents receiving shoes must show their ID, proof of government assistance, and children must be present to pick up shoes.

On Thursday, July 27, Norton joined KSLA live to talk about this annual giveaway.

