Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Barbara Norton back-to-school shoe giveaway happening July 21

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Barbara Norton, founder of the African American Celebration Parade Committee, is hosting her annual back-to-school shoe giveaway.

The 19th annual giveaway will be held Saturday, July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Pines Road (6713 Pines Rd.) in Shreveport. Kids receiving shoes must be between the ages of 6 and 19.

Parents who need shoes for their kids can take advantage of the free shoe giveaway on Saturday,...
Parents who need shoes for their kids can take advantage of the free shoe giveaway on Saturday, July 29, 2023.(Barbara Norton)

Parents receiving shoes must show their ID, proof of government assistance, and children must be present to pick up shoes.

On Thursday, July 27, Norton joined KSLA live to talk about this annual giveaway.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Parents receiving shoes must show their ID, proof of government assistance, and children must be present to pick up shoes.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Shreveport woman finds python in toilet; Steve’s Snaketuary comes to the rescue
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together
Tony Thompson
Suspect arrested in connection to June shooting
The heat is not giving up anytime soon
Triple digit heat possible through the weekend

Latest News

YMCA to host panel discussion about crime
What you can expect at the YMCA panel on crime
Latino non-profit organization will open its doors for health fair in August
Mooringsport's Air Balloon Festival is being held Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Mooringsport hosting Air Balloon Festival July 29