YMCA to host panel discussion about crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A public panel discussion about crime involving juveniles and young adults in Shreveport will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday (July 27) in the gymnasium at the BHP Billiton YMCA, 3455 Knight St.

The panelists will be Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith and Assistant Parish Administrator Clay Walker.

The discussion will focus on:

Contributors to juvenile and young adult crime

Various ways our community leaders are collaborating to combat criminal activity

Several community programs in place helping to provide prevention

Opportunities to get involved as a community member

This is the sixth panel the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is hosting as part of its Shreveport-Bossier – My City, My Community, My Home initiative. The YMCA says its initiative highlights the positive aspects of Shreveport-Bossier to foster more engaged and hopeful thinking in the community.

The first five panels were:

Philanthropy and volunteerism Economic development First Shreveport mayoral forum Proper development of young athletes with Dr. James Andrews Providence House documentary

Alongside its periodic panel discussions, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is conducting weekly interviews with a wide cross-section of individuals in the community. New episodes of the podcast are published every Thursday on the YMCA’s YouTube channel, YMCA of Northwest Louisiana. Previous episodes also are available there.

