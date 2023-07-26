Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park temporarily closed due to extensive storm damage

Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park improvements
Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park improvements
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park is now closed until further notice.

Statement from Caddo Parish Office of Communications:

The facility and trails sustained significant damage from falling trees and limbs as a result of the storms that moved through the area in June.  Based on the assessment of damage, the facility and nature trails are now closed and will be unable to reopen prior to the beginning of the scheduled construction work to demo the facility and rebuild the upgraded park, which was approved by voters in 2022.  That work is scheduled to begin in early September.

“While we have suffered a loss with the current nature park facility, we continue to move forward with providing a larger, interactive and modernized facility for the citizens of Caddo Parish,” said Parish Administrator Erica R. Bryant. “We are pleased to be able to work with our partners in the community to continue to offer a level of service to those who enjoy our nature park,” said Bryant.

While the facility is officially closed to the public, the Parish has partnered with organizations to provide new locations for scheduled nature events and programs.

For other park locations and more information, visit caddoparks.org or go to the Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park Facebook page. You can also call 318-929-2806.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Knife wielding woman slashes tires, threatens to stab vehicle owner
Andrea Williams, DOB: 5/22/1979
Woman arrested for violent stabbing
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans,...
Donald Trump visits New Orleans before fundraiser in Metairie
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge

Latest News

Snake pulled from toilet in Shreveport home
5 financial strategies for single women
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed a deadly shooting happened in the...
BRPD: Teen shot, killed in downtown; suspected shooter remains at large
DeSoto Parish, Shelby County issue burn bans