Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park temporarily closed due to extensive storm damage

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park is now closed until further notice.

Statement from Caddo Parish Office of Communications:

The facility and trails sustained significant damage from falling trees and limbs as a result of the storms that moved through the area in June. Based on the assessment of damage, the facility and nature trails are now closed and will be unable to reopen prior to the beginning of the scheduled construction work to demo the facility and rebuild the upgraded park, which was approved by voters in 2022. That work is scheduled to begin in early September.

“While we have suffered a loss with the current nature park facility, we continue to move forward with providing a larger, interactive and modernized facility for the citizens of Caddo Parish,” said Parish Administrator Erica R. Bryant. “We are pleased to be able to work with our partners in the community to continue to offer a level of service to those who enjoy our nature park,” said Bryant.

While the facility is officially closed to the public, the Parish has partnered with organizations to provide new locations for scheduled nature events and programs.

For other park locations and more information, visit caddoparks.org or go to the Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park Facebook page. You can also call 318-929-2806.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.