Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Triple digit heat possible through the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the workweek! It’s hot out there and the same pattern has us in a grip! High pressure continues to dominate the ArkLaTex and the result is a heatwave that is impacting much of the country. Highs in the triple digits are very possible today across the region and we are officially calling for highs of 100 degrees or higher every single day this forecast. Sunny skies and dry conditions are the expectation into next week. The slightly lower humidity continues to not make it feel completely miserable, but it’s still quite dangerously hot.

For the rest of the week, a strong ridge of high pressure to our west will slowly inch east and closer to the ArkLaTex. As this happens, the heat and humidity will continue to build each day with highs by Thursday and Friday likely near 100 for most of the region. It will also be a very dry pattern with plenty of sunshine expected each day.

Looking ahead to the weekend and beyond, it turns even hotter with triple digits looking more likely along with dry weather persisting. As mentioned in previous days, drought conditions will likely expand and worsen over the coming weeks with no major rain in sight at least for the next 7 to 10 days.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Knife wielding woman slashes tires, threatens to stab vehicle owner
Andrea Williams, DOB: 5/22/1979
Woman arrested for violent stabbing
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans,...
Donald Trump visits New Orleans before fundraiser in Metairie
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge

Latest News

Very hot but lower humidity continues
Austin's Wednesday Midday Weather Update
Major heatwave developing
Developing heatwave across the ArkLaTex
Major heatwave developing
Matt's morning weather update
Hot and quiet conditions continue for the foreseeable future
Quiet, hot, and dry!