Triple digit heat possible through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the workweek! It’s hot out there and the same pattern has us in a grip! High pressure continues to dominate the ArkLaTex and the result is a heatwave that is impacting much of the country. Highs in the triple digits are very possible today across the region and we are officially calling for highs of 100 degrees or higher every single day this forecast. Sunny skies and dry conditions are the expectation into next week. The slightly lower humidity continues to not make it feel completely miserable, but it’s still quite dangerously hot.

For the rest of the week, a strong ridge of high pressure to our west will slowly inch east and closer to the ArkLaTex. As this happens, the heat and humidity will continue to build each day with highs by Thursday and Friday likely near 100 for most of the region. It will also be a very dry pattern with plenty of sunshine expected each day.

Looking ahead to the weekend and beyond, it turns even hotter with triple digits looking more likely along with dry weather persisting. As mentioned in previous days, drought conditions will likely expand and worsen over the coming weeks with no major rain in sight at least for the next 7 to 10 days.

