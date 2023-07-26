Suspect arrested in connection to June shooting
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Robinson Place just after 3:35 a.m. on June 24.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are expected to recover.
Investigators identified Tony Thompson as the suspect who shot the victim and fled the scene. Thompson was arrested a month later on July 24 and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder.
