Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport woman finds python in toilet; Steve’s Snaketuary comes to the rescue

Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early Wednesday morning (July 26, 2023).(Steve Kennedy)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman went to use her bathroom and got an ugly surprise...

A snake slithered out of her toilet.

Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary was able to take apart the toilet and rescue the ball python!

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning (July 26) at a home in Sunset Acres. Steve Kennedy from Steve’s Snaketuary was able to take the toilet apart and capture the ball python. Kennedy says ball pythons are not native to Louisiana, but says they’re one of the most common snakes in the pet trade.

They’re not venomous or dangerous; Kennedy says ball pythons are friendly and usually grow to between 3 to 5 feet long. He believes this one was someone’s pet that got out. He also says finding a snake in the toilet is rare.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Knife wielding woman slashes tires, threatens to stab vehicle owner
Andrea Williams, DOB: 5/22/1979
Woman arrested for violent stabbing
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans,...
Donald Trump visits New Orleans before fundraiser in Metairie
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge

Latest News

Shreveport woman finds python in toilet
Tony Thompson
Suspect arrested in connection to June shooting
Haynesville man sentenced to prison after meth, marijuana & guns found in home
Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing firearms, drugs