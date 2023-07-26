Shreveport Art Club, Mud Mavens exhibitions open at LSEM

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Two art groups hold exhibitions, showing-off amazing Louisiana art talents at their best.

From August 6 - 25, both the Shreveport Art Club and the Louisiana Mud Mavens Ceramic Art will be holding art exhibitions at the Louisiana State Exhibition Museum, 3015 Greenwood Road. The Shreveport Art Club’s exhibit is its annual juried show.

On August 6, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., an artist reception will be held for both of the art groups with light refreshments. During the reception, an awards ceremony will be held for the Shreveport Art Club to announce its winners.

Shreveport Art Club featured artists:

Christine Bailey, Stephen Banks Joan Cole, Trudy Daniel, Marion Davis, Peggy Guilbert, Ron Hazen, Judy Horne, Laura Houston, Linda Jones, Betsy Levels, Cindy Magee, Ed McDonnell, Lisa Miller, Susan Pierce, Carolyn Pitts, Judy Presley, Beverly Schroeder, Rob Smith, Mike Torma, and Virginia Wisinger

Guest Judge:

Artist and university professor, Donna McGee.

Louisiana Mud Mavens Ceramic Art featured artists:

Trudy Daniel, Amanda Mann Davis, Catherine Evans, Addie Hinze, Gwyn Hults, Mark Poole, Kathie Thomas, and BriAnne Youngblood.

For more information about the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, visit www.laexhibitmuseum.org.

