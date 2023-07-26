Natchez man charged with 60 counts of possession of child porn

NATCHEZ, La. (KSLA) - A convicted sex offender from Natchez has been arrested for allegedly possessing child porn.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says Donald Harp, 43, is facing 60 counts of possession of child pornography. Detectives began investigating after getting a tip from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Enough evidence was collected for a search warrant to be issued for Harp’s home in the 100 block of Morning Star Loop in Natchez. On Tuesday, July 25 around 5:45 a.m., the search warrant was carried out and evidence was seized.

Detectives with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office seized evidence from Donald Harp's home in Natchez, La. after getting a tip that he was in possession of child porn materials. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Harp was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time as the investigation remains open.

