Man sent to federal prison after threatening VA, medical center employees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been sentenced for threatening to blow up and shoot medical and VA employees.

On July 25, Aaron Wade Knight, 31, of Noble, Louisiana was sentenced to prison for making threats of violence against employees with the Sabine Medical Center (SMC) and the Veterans Administration (VA).

Knight’s charges stem from incidents that both occurred on June 1, 2022, when he made a call to the VA hotline in Alexandria, Louisiana.

The first incident happened during the call when Knight spoke to a nurse who was working at the call center. Knight proceeded to tell the nurse that he was upset about the bill he had received for a hospital visit a few weeks earlier at the SMC. During the conversation, Knight became agitated and made a comment to her.

“What do I need to do, do I need to blow up this place to get some help,” said Knight to the nurse.

Out of concern, the nurse contacted a patient advocate with the VA in Shreveport, who had experience working with Knight before.

When the patient advocate contacted Knight about the comment he made toward the nurse, Knight became angry with the patient advocate. Knight began to shout and made the following threat to her.

“Do I need to go up there and shoot these motherf***rs in the f***ing face,” Knight said to the advocate.

Knight was sentenced to 27 months in prison, including three years of supervised release for making these threats of violence.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Many Police Department.

