Haynesville man sentenced to prison after meth, marijuana & guns found in home

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Haynesville has been sentenced after a large amount of drugs was found in his home.

US Attorney Brandon Brown says Dean Fitzgerald Williams, 40, was sentenced to 15 years and one month in prison and five years of supervised release after being convicted of:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

Williams pleaded guilty Feb. 8, 2023.

Back on June 24, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Williams’ home and found meth, crack cocaine, and a scale in a storage room. In the master bedroom, agents also found more crack cocaine (about 8.5 g) and marijuana (about 680 g). Two weapons were also seized from the home (a Sig Sauer 1911 We the People pistol, .45 caliber auto and a Hi-Point C9 pistol, .9 mm caliber). About $13,000 in cash was also seized; officials say after being read his rights, Williams admitted this money was from selling drugs.

The DEA Southeast Laboratory in Miami determined the drugs were:

  • 419.8 g of pure meth
  • 113 g of cocaine base

The DOJ says Williams admitted the drugs found in his house belonged to him, as well as the weapons.

