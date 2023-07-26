Gov. Edwards delivers testimony on climate change in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards traveled to the nation’s capitol Wednesday, July 26, to discuss climate change.

The governor testified before the U.S. Senate Budget Committee at the Beyond the Breaking Point: The Fiscal Consequences of Climate Change on Infrastructure hearing.

Edwards discussed the impacts of climate change on infrastructure. He also talked about the recent hurricanes and floods in Louisiana and dealing with the devastation.

He also expressed the importance of investments needed to prepare for disasters and reduce the impact on communities.

By safeguarding our infrastructure from looming climate threats, we can save money and protect vulnerable communities.



Watch @LouisianaGov John Bel Edwards testify about the urgent need to build #ClimateResilientSystems.https://t.co/hZt5REzrbN pic.twitter.com/wP9kIeztOn — Senate Budget Committee (@SenateBudget) July 26, 2023

I’m getting ready to testify before the U.S. Senate Budget Committee about the fiscal consequences of climate change on infrastructure. You can watch here: https://t.co/VPiZFzh9m8 #lagov #lalege — Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 26, 2023

You can view the governor’s testimony here.

