FREE Coalition fights against human trafficking in northwest Louisiana

A nonprofit talks about its mission to help victims of human trafficking recover.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A nonprofit talks about its mission to help victims of human trafficking recover.

On July 26, Free: The Coalition to End Human Trafficking in Northwest Louisiana is visiting the KSLA studio to discuss its mission. FREE is an organization dedicated to restoring and empowering victims and survivors of human trafficking and educating the community.

During the discussion, the topic of soft branding came up. Some traffickers brand victims using tattoos of different types to mark the person, but now soft branding is the new way traffickers try to claim ownership of victims, using jewelry or nail designs.

