Developing heatwave across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning! Waking up to a very warm start across the ArkLaTex with temperatures already in the upper 70s and low 80s. We made it to 100 in Shreveport on Tuesday and we will likely do it again today with plenty of sunshine in place and a southwest breeze. Humidity will certainly be noticeable again today making it feel like 100 to 105 for most places.

For the rest of the week, a strong ridge of high pressure to our west will slowly inch east and closer to the ArkLaTex. As this happens, the heat and humidity will continue to build each day with highs by Thursday and Friday likely near 100 for most of the region. It will also be a very dry pattern with plenty of sunshine expected each day.

Looking ahead to the weekend and beyond, it turns even hotter with triple digits looking more likely along with dry weather persisting. As mentioned in previous days, drought conditions will likely expand and worsen over the coming weeks with no major rain in sight at least for the next 7 to 10 days.

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.