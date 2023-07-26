DeSoto Parish, Shelby County issue burn bans

(KSLA) — Dry conditions due to a lack of adequate rainfall are increasing the danger of fire, so some ArkLaTex parishes and counties are beginning to ban outdoor burning.

DeSoto Police Jury President Rodriguez Ross issued a burn ban Wednesday (July 26) until further notice for his parish. The only other burn ban in Louisiana is in Vernon Parish, according to the state Agriculture & Forestry Department.

DeSoto’s neighboring East Texas county of Shelby has been under a burn ban since Monday (July 24), according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. A total of 143 of Texas’ 254 counties have burn bans.

As of Tuesday (July 25), there were no burn bans in Arkansas and the wildfire danger in that state was low, according to the state Agriculture Department. Likewise, no burn bans are in effect in Oklahoma.

Click on the state’s name for maps showing the latest burn bans in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas:

County leaders throughout East Texas have issued burn bans this month due to high temperatures and the lack of rainfall.

KTRE’s Justin Hardcastle speaks with the Trinity Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief Keith Johnson about the causes of the 90-day burn ban, and what it means for the county.

