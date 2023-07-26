Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing firearms, drugs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United States District Court has sentenced a man for illegally possessing loaded firearms in his home.

Roderick Agnes, 42, will serve 9 years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Police executed a search warrant for a home on State Street on May 27, 2022. Agnes was present at the time of the search. They found a loaded Taurus pistol with seven rounds of ammunition, a Century Arms pistol with 12 rounds, a Maverick Arms shotgun, four ounces of cocaine hydrochloride, digital scales and over $2,000 in cash.

The cocaine was submitted to the crime lab and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives examined the firearms. They determined all firearms were traveled in interstate commerce.

Agnes pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 6, 2022.

Agnes is a convicted felon who was previously convicted of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance in 2005. Due to this he was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

