Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing firearms, drugs

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United States District Court has sentenced a man for illegally possessing loaded firearms in his home.

Roderick Agnes, 42, will serve 9 years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Police executed a search warrant for a home on State Street on May 27, 2022. Agnes was present at the time of the search. They found a loaded Taurus pistol with seven rounds of ammunition, a Century Arms pistol with 12 rounds, a Maverick Arms shotgun, four ounces of cocaine hydrochloride, digital scales and over $2,000 in cash.

The cocaine was submitted to the crime lab and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives examined the firearms. They determined all firearms were traveled in interstate commerce.

Agnes pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 6, 2022.

Agnes is a convicted felon who was previously convicted of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance in 2005. Due to this he was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Knife wielding woman slashes tires, threatens to stab vehicle owner
Andrea Williams, DOB: 5/22/1979
Woman arrested for violent stabbing
Former President Donald Trump arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans,...
Donald Trump visits New Orleans before fundraiser in Metairie
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge

Latest News

Tony Thompson
Suspect arrested in connection to June shooting
Haynesville man sentenced to prison after meth, marijuana & guns found in home
File Graphic
Man sent to federal prison after threatening VA, medical center employees
Bossier Dixie All-Star 6U team brings home win from World Series
Bossier Dixie All-Star 6U team brings home win from World Series