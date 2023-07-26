City, landscaper taking on discarded furniture, mattresses that are a blight on neighborhoods

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Throughout his term, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been a firm advocate for the removal of blight. KSLA’s Donna Keeya spoke with him and a landscaping company owner about the city’s blight.

We’re talking about old mattresses, sofas and other furniture you might see on some of Shreveport’s streets. The mayor told Keeya the city is continuing to work on the problem.

If you live in Shreveport, you might have noticed blight throughout the city.

“There are about 18 neighborhoods that suffer from some measure of blight, and those are problems in all of those,” Arceneaux said.

"We’ve been having to go get ratchet straps like crazy because we have had so much furniture and so much other heavier items that we’ve been having to strap down and haul, that it’s been breaking our trailers,” landscaping company owner Ryan Collier said. (Source: Ryan Collier)

Despite summer storms that filled streets with tree limbs and clutter, the mayor said the city will proceed with picking up blight as planned.

“Well, the mattresses and sofas really haven’t been impacted at all. That’s all done by our bulk pickup, so there really shouldn’t be any change there. We should be able to get those just as we were before the storm,” Arceneaux said.

Still, one landscaping company owner said they have seen an uptick in the amount of furniture they’ve moved.

“Whenever we go and get furniture items, a lot of times we have to like strap them down. So my guys, we’ve been having to go get ratchet straps like crazy because we have had so much furniture and so much other heavier items that we’ve been having to strap down and haul, that it’s been breaking our trailers,” Ryan Collier said. “I had one of my trailers at the dump actually get thrown up because the claw had to scoot it off and then it got demolished.”

He said while the city is doing its best to remove the blight, working with a private company could help remove the unwanted materials quicker.

“I think ultimately it kind of just boils down to necessity. If they’ve got a lot of items that are especially in the way, then probably if they can get it done sooner rather than later, they should,” Collier said. “Now, through a private company they may be able to get it done sooner than later; but if they wait on the city, it may take some time. Obviously with the city having so much demand to pick up how many of their items there is.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.