Brian Kelly previews 2023 LSU football season at Rotary Club of BR

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was the guest speaker for the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge...
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was the guest speaker for the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge Wednesday, July 26.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly was the guest speaker for the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge Wednesday, July 26.

Kelly discussed his goals for the upcoming football season in front of a packed crowd.

The coach says he has been focused on getting his players to graduate as champions.

Coach Brian Kelly discussed his goals for the upcoming football season in front of a packed crowd at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.

Kelly mentioned that Wednesday was the last day of summer workouts, which started in June and lasted for eight weeks.

LSU will face Florida State in Orlando, Fla. Sept. 3 during its season opener.

The Tigers’ first home game will be against Grambling State University in Baton Rouge Sept. 9.

The most accomplished hire in program history, Kelly wasted little time in making his impact felt, leading the Tigers to a 10-win season and the SEC Western Division title. Despite inheriting a roster with only 39 scholarship players remaining from the 2021 season, Kelly guided the Tigers to Top 10 wins over Ole Miss and Alabama along with road victories over Auburn, Florida, and Arkansas in his first year with the Tigers.

Kelly, who has more victories than any active coach in major college football, was named LSU’s 34th head football coach on December 1, taking over a program that has won four national championships.

