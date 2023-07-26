Bossier Schools again will bring in officers from other agencies to help control traffic

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — “Bossier is a very fast-growing parish, and traffic is becoming problematic in certain spots,” said Capt. Adam Johnson, security director for Bossier public schools. “There’s a lot of infrastructure things that need to be done and upgraded.”

For the second year in a row, Bossier Parish schools will bring in officers from surrounding agencies to assist with traffic control before and after school.

“We’ve partnered with four different entities obviously Bossier Schools, Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the City of bossier, Haughton PD is going to assist us as well and the Police Jury.”

Johnson said the assistance allows school resource officers to be present on campus rather than regulating traffic.

“It’s not really the SRO’s job to be out a far distance from that particular school to where he can’t respond in a quick amount of time.”

Johnson said the added help is needed for the traffic in school zones.

“There’s a lot of congestion in the morning. There’s a lot going on, buses that are entering and exiting campuses,” he explained.

“Many of our campuses were not designed to have so much ingress to that campus with student drop-off. A lot of parents are opting to take their students to school when there is a school bus that comes by their house every day as well.”

There will only be traffic control officers at certain campuses in Bossier, not all 35 campuses.

Johnson also wanted to remind everyone to follow school zone signs and lights to keep students and staffers safe.

