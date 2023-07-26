Bossier Dixie All-Star 6U team brings home win from World Series

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Dixie All-Star 6U team are now world champs!

The little leaguers went 8-0 at the Dixie Youth Baseball 6U T-Ball Regional World Series championship and brought home the trophy.

Head Coach Brandon Hudson says the boys have worked hard to get better every day.

The Shreveport Dixie All-Star 7U team who shocked the community with their extensive track record also won their championship game!

