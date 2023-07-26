2 vibrant exhibitions highlight skilled painters at BAC

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Exhibitions for artists, Joan Cole and Jennifer Hendry are being held at the Bossier Arts Council.

From August 1 - Sept. 27, two art exhibitions, The Artwork of Joan Cole and Exaggerating Nature’s Beauty by Jennifer Hendry, will be on display and free to view at the Bossier Arts Council (BAC). Both exhibitions showcase the amazing painting skills of the two artists.

Joan Cole’s work will be on display in the main gallery, and Jennifer Hendry’s will be on display in the lower gallery.

On August 11, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., an opening reception will be held for both exhibitions at BAC’s building, 630 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City. During the reception, attendees will enjoy the artwork, meet the artists, and mingle with other art lovers.

The Artwork of Joan Cole:

Shreveport artist, Joan Cole’s work captures her interest in both realism and abstract. The lure and challenge of abstract has gradually become a passion of hers. She enjoys exploring lines, colors, forms, and textures, finding it very fulfilling for her.

Despite her passion for the abstract, she finds beauty in reality, bringing a sense of weight and depth into her vibrant still-life work.

Be sure to check out the event for Joan Cole’s exhibition on Facebook.

Exaggerating Nature’s Beauty by Jennifer Hendry:

Also a local artist, Jennifer Hendry is a painter who works primarily in oil paint but also dabbles in other mediums. Hendry tasked herself with taking the things she found beautiful in nature and exaggerating that beauty to the next level because nothing is as beautiful as the real thing.

Hendry’s paintings have vibrant colors that pop brilliantly from the canvas. The forms of the subjects are well-defined and intricate.

Learn more about Jennifer Hendry by visiting her website at https://www.hendrywomackgallery.com/.

If you want to support the Bossier Arts Council or receive updates on art events, visit https://bossierarts.org/ or the Facebook page.

