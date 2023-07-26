2 arrested, charged for alleged involvement in July 5 shooting in Marshall, Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An 18-year-old and 19-year-old may be involved in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

On July 5, at 9:54 p.m., the Marshall Police Department responded to an emergency call reporting a juvenile shot on the 1700 block of West Emory Street. When officers arrived they discovered that a 13-year-old boy was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The investigation revealed that the boy was outside his residence when a red sedan stopped in front of his home, and a man exited the vehicle’s passenger side. The man asked the juvenile a couple of questions before he began shooting at the boy and the residence.

Two people were arrested for alleged involvement, Eric Lavigne, 18, of Marshall, and Christiana Whitt, 19, of Henderson. They were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The minimum sentence for this charge is two years in prison with a maximum of 20 years in prison, and/or a fine not to exceed $10,000.

