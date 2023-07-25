Women’s empowerment conference hosted by Purse Powher Inc. happening July 29

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Purse Powher is an empowering conference where women come together to learn how to be the best version of themselves.

The event will be held July 29 at 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1529 Texas Avenue.

Purse Powher Inc. is committed to providing a space for all women and mothers from different walks of life. The objective of Purse PowHER is learning how to empower oneself spiritually, mentally, physically and financially.

Omekuis Germany is the founder of the organization. She says she is a married woman that’s trying to raise her children, while also being a present friend, and dealing with life’s problems, which led her to feel overwhelmed and stressed.

Germany was then able to come up with a solution.

“Out of that pain, Purse PowHER was birthed! I needed to find myself. I needed to figure out how to fill my own purse,” she explained. “We typically carry a purse or some type of bag daily, right? Before we leave the house, we love to throw all the things we may need for the day inside our purse.”

“Now, we have all of this stuff in our purses, but when it’s time to look inside for what we need for ourselves, we can’t find it. I realized that I needed to clean out my purse (ME). I needed to tap into my Purse PowHER and allow myself to be the best version of ME,” Germany said.

Register for the conference here.

