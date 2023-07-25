Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Women’s empowerment conference hosted by Purse Powher Inc. happening July 29

Purse PowHER empowering conference happening Saturday, July 29.
By Angelia Allen and Amia Lewis
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Purse Powher is an empowering conference where women come together to learn how to be the best version of themselves.

The event will be held July 29 at 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1529 Texas Avenue.

Event will be held July 29, 2023
Event will be held July 29, 2023(Pursepowher)

Purse Powher Inc. is committed to providing a space for all women and mothers from different walks of life. The objective of Purse PowHER is learning how to empower oneself spiritually, mentally, physically and financially.

Omekuis Germany is the founder of the organization. She says she is a married woman that’s trying to raise her children, while also being a present friend, and dealing with life’s problems, which led her to feel overwhelmed and stressed.

Germany was then able to come up with a solution.

“Out of that pain, Purse PowHER was birthed! I needed to find myself. I needed to figure out how to fill my own purse,” she explained. “We typically carry a purse or some type of bag daily, right? Before we leave the house, we love to throw all the things we may need for the day inside our purse.”

“Now, we have all of this stuff in our purses, but when it’s time to look inside for what we need for ourselves, we can’t find it. I realized that I needed to clean out my purse (ME). I needed to tap into my Purse PowHER and allow myself to be the best version of ME,” Germany said.

Register for the conference here.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini bike ran a red light and was struck by a vehicle at Hollywood Avenue at Broadway Avenue...
Minibike driver sustains possibly life-threatening injuries in collision with vehicle
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
(KSLA News 12 file photo)
5-vehicle wreck closes eastbound lane of Jimmie Davis Bridge
La. families getting last round of summer SNAP, childcare benefits
Demario Henderson
Man arrested in connection to robbery on Mansfield Road

Latest News

Volunteers for Youth Justice is hosting its Creative Journey Camp for kids.
Volunteers for Youth Justice hosts Creative Journey Camp
SPAR is collecting school supplies to kids in need.
SPAR presents ‘Stuff the Van’ back-to-school supply drive
Cory Joy Craig is the band director at Benton Intermediate School in Bossier Parish.
Benton Intermediate School band director named La. Middle School Teacher of the Year
Big Girl Ball to be held July 29
Tina B to host ball July 29 for adults aged 21+