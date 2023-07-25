Volunteers for Youth Justice hosts Creative Journey Camp

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, July 25, local Shreveport artists collaborated with kids and worked closely to influence them by using principles of life, music, and art as an opportunity to expose children to the world they live in, and also the world inside of them.

Every morning, they start off with journaling and also incorporate some type of therapeutic activity, such as yoga, mindfulness, or meditation. It’s all part of a camp for kids hosted by Volunteers for Youth Justice. It’s called the Creative Journey Camp.

“It was just so much fun, and everything just had a positive outlook in it, and I liked the fact that he talks about making Shreveport better, a lot. I like the whenever he talked about change, it made me start thinking about how I could change things and get into working more,” said Darius Johnson, a camper.

The kids will also get the chance to hang out with dancers, musicians, painters, and do exercises to further expand their thinking patterns.

“I have been learning how to make nature into words, and make words into art, it makes it easier to find things to do. We did butterflies to talk about how things make us feel and we hung them on the wall and they are really pretty,” said Hallie Corbin, another camper.

”I believe that camps like this are not only needed in Shreveport, but all over the world, but specifically in Shreveport because there is a lack of funding for enrichment, one. Two, there are so many families that just need something for their children to do outside of sports or just the regular things that are dangled in front of them, the things that may seem like low hanging fruit, but there are so many children with so many gifts no matter their color or age, they have things that needs to be explored and I always tell children to follow their interest,” said Kadavien Baylor, a public artist in Shreveport.

The campers will also put their own mark on the Harbor Building when they paint their own mural later this week.

