Tina B to host ball July 29 for adults aged 21+

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lot of bigger women have never experienced a real prom, and for Brittina Bethune, this didn’t sit right. As a woman who has lost over 70 lbs. herself, she wants to give women that prom night experience back.

Bethune, who goes by “Tina B”, joined KSLA live Tuesday, July 25 to talk about why this event means so much to her. The event, called the “Big Girl Ball”, is being held Saturday, July 29 at LOL Comedy Club in Shreveport. The club is located at 618 Commerce St. in downtown. The event is from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase online here for $40 each.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW ABOUT THE UPCOMING EVENT HERE:

“Big Girl Ball”, is being held Saturday, July 29 at LOL Comedy Club in Shreveport.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.