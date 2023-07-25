Getting Answers
Texarkana College, nonprofit give diapers, wipes to parents of babies

“... A lot of the students that we work with, you know, they are working parents, single parents”
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — “What they are doing is a big help; everything is so expensive,” Andria McCoy said.

She brought her 2-month-old twins, Caleb and Kylah, to Texarkana College on Monday morning for a free diaper and wipes giveaway.

“Diapers for each; so with two babies, she gets two bags,” a worker said.

The college TRIO program has teamed with Expectant Heart Pregnancy Resource Center out of Mount Pleasant, Texas. The center also has offices in Dangerfield and Longview.

“To bring this to campus is a resource a lot of the students that we work with, you know, they are working parents, single parents. So it is just a great resource for them to help them out,” said Tenequa Martin, of the college’s TRIO program.

Expectant Heart Pregnancy Resource Center has been around for 10 years with the mission of helping Texas families with basic childcare needs.

“It is a big need because there are so many people that are struggling with their babies, buying diapers, wipes and formula. So we want to be help to families everywhere,” said Sonya Taylor, of Expectant Heart.

McCoy said she goes through 20 diapers a day, which is a big expense for a single parent. “About $20 a day just on that. And then formula is like $30-$40 a can, and I go through three cans every three days.”

The college plans to hold this giveaway program the last Monday of every month. Leaders with the resource center said they are able to fulfill this need from community donations.

